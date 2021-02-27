Police: Six guys have been working together to rob people in Englewood

Police are warning residents of three robberies recently reported in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, the victims were approached by up to six males who demanded their property or took their property by force, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The first robbery happened about 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 7200 block of South Paulina Street, police said. The next two happened about 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the 7400 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

