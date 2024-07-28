Police swarm Hoffman Estates neighborhood, arrest suspect on active warrant

Update (5 p.m. Sunday):

Hoffman Estates Police have arrested the suspect and are working to clear the scene.

The name and charges of the suspect have not been released.

Original:

Police are swarming a neighborhood in Hoffman Estates as they search for a person with an active arrest warrant.

Hoffman Estates Police Department posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon, urging the public to avoid Opal Drive until further notice.

Details on the person sought by police haven't been released at this time.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.