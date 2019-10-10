Police to increase DUI patrols Friday night in Rogers Park

Chicago police say they will be saturating the Rogers Park neighborhood Friday night to look for DUI drivers.

The “DUI saturation patrol” will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday in the North Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The patrols will concentrate on a pre-designated area with officers continually monitoring for signs of impaired driving, police said. The patrols will also look for speeding and safety belt violations.

Police said they may deploy their “Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit” which expedites the DUI charging process and allows for offenders to be released from the site with an individual recognizance bond, police said.

The last DUI patrol took place overnight on Oct. 4 in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

In that patrol, police said there were 78 total violations, including one DUI charge, 24 unsafe vehicle violations, eight driver’s license violations, 15 insurance violations and six seatbelt violations.