Police try to pull over Maserati, and passenger and driver jump out and run off

A traffic stop with a Maserati ended with a SWAT situation in Chicago on Sunday.

When police tried to stop the Maserati in the River West neighborhood, the two people in the car jumped out and ran off.

The woman was captured almost immediately. The man barricaded himself inside a building under construction near Huron and Erie. He was eventually captured..

Police said that two guns were found in the Maserati.

