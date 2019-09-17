Police trying to identify teen girl whose remains were found in alley in Gary, Indiana

Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a teen who was found dead in Gary, Indiana.

She was found dead Monday near 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street and is believed to be between 14 to 18 years old, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teen is 5-foot-2, 117 pounds and has short black hair, the sheriff’s office said. Her hair is short and black, and her ears were pierced.

She was wearing an extra small blue and white Nike windbreaker, large blue Champion pants with grey stripes and size 7 blue and black Nike Air Max Plus gym shoes. The girl was also wearing a Super girl brand t-shirt with a Superman emblem and the words Super Girl Power on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Coroner’s Office at 219-755-3265.