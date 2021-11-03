Expand / Collapse search

Police warn Bridgeport residents about recent garage burglaries

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Police are warning Bridgeport residents on the South Side to secure their homes after a pair of garage burglaries were reported in October.

In each incident, the burglar entered into unlocked residential garages and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

  • Between 3 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the 800 block of West 31st Street
  • At 1:31 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the 3300 block of South Throop Street

No description of the burglar was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.

