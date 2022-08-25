Police warn Dearborn Homes community about increase in car thefts
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago vehicle owners about an increase in car thefts, specifically in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood.
In each of the recent reported incidents, an unknown offender enters an unoccupied, locked car parked on the public way and drives away with it.
There have been multiple car theft reports on the 2900 block of South State Street and South Federal Street between Aug. 3 and 22.
Police do not have a description of the offender(s).
The CPD offers these tips to avoid car theft:
- Park in well-lit areas and away from larger vehicles that may offer privacy for a thief to steal your car.
- Do not leave your vehicle unlocked.
- Install a security/anti-theft system and advertise it on your vehicle.
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially when securing your vehicle.
- Ensure family/friends/neighbors check on your parked vehicle periodically if gone for extended periods of time.
- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any physical/clothing identifiers.