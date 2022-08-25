Police warn Dearborn Homes community about increase in car thefts

Police are warning Chicago vehicle owners about an increase in car thefts, specifically in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood.

In each of the recent reported incidents, an unknown offender enters an unoccupied, locked car parked on the public way and drives away with it.

There have been multiple car theft reports on the 2900 block of South State Street and South Federal Street between Aug. 3 and 22.

Police do not have a description of the offender(s).

The CPD offers these tips to avoid car theft: