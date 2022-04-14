Police warn Near North Side residents after trio of armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to residents on the Near North Side on Thursday warning of a string of recent armed robberies.
In each incident, a group of men approaches a victim, flashes handguns and demands their property before fleeing in a black vehicle, police said.
The armed robberies have occurred at the following times and places:
- Friday evening in the 1600 block of North LaSalle Drive in Old Town
- Early Saturday in the first block of West Huron Street
- Early Monday in the 500 block of North Franklin Street in River North
Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
