Police warn Near North Side residents after trio of armed robberies

Chicago police issued an alert to residents on the Near North Side on Thursday warning of a string of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, a group of men approaches a victim, flashes handguns and demands their property before fleeing in a black vehicle, police said.

The armed robberies have occurred at the following times and places:

Friday evening in the 1600 block of North LaSalle Drive in Old Town

Early Saturday in the first block of West Huron Street

Early Monday in the 500 block of North Franklin Street in River North

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

