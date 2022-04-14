Expand / Collapse search

Police warn Near North Side residents after trio of armed robberies

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert to residents on the Near North Side on Thursday warning of a string of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, a group of men approaches a victim, flashes handguns and demands their property before fleeing in a black vehicle, police said.

The armed robberies have occurred at the following times and places:

  • Friday evening in the 1600 block of North LaSalle Drive in Old Town
  • Early Saturday in the first block of West Huron Street 
  • Early Monday in the 500 block of North Franklin Street in River North

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

