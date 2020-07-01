Police warn NW Side residents of rash of garage burglaries

article

Police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of a series of late June garage burglaries in Portage Park, Belmont Central, Belmont Heights and Schorsch Village.

A thief or thieves entered the garages through unlocked doors or by prying them open, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

about 3 p.m. June 18 in the 5300 Block of West Henderson Street in Portage Park;

about 11 a.m. June 19 in the 6000 Block of West Melrose Street in Belmont Central;

about 1 a.m. June 23 in the 3700 Block of North Oleander Avenue in Belmont Heights;

about 10:30 a.m. June 25 in the 5600 Block of West Eddy Street in Portage Park;

about 10:30 p.m. June 25 in the 5500 Block of West Byron Street in Portage Park;

about 5 p.m. June 26 in the 300 Block of North Oriole Avenue in Belmont Heights;

about 2 a.m. June 27 in the 7000 Block of West Melrose Street in Schorsch Village; and

between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. June 27 in the 4700 Block of North Laporte Avenue in Portage Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.