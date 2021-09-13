Police warn of Avalon Park barbershop, beauty salon burglaries

Police are warning business owners of a string of recent burglaries reported at barbershops and beauty salons in Avalon Park on the South Side.

In each incident, a man pried open a door to the closed businesses, Chicago police said. Once inside, the man took televisions and salon equipment, police said.

The incidents happened:

Between 8:30 p.m. July 16 and 7:45 a.m. July 17 in the 8500 block of Stony Island;

Between 3 p.m. July 24 and 8 a.m. July 25 in the 1400 block of East 87th Street;

About 3:45 a.m. July 25 in the 1600 block of East 86th Street;

Between 1 p.m. July 28 and 6 a.m. July 29 in the 8300 block of South Stony Island;

Between 12 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. July 31 in the 2700 block of East 79th Street;

About 2:50 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 1700 block of East 87th Street;

About 3:45 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 8800 block of South Stony Island;

About 5:45 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 9200 block of South Stony Island;

About 6 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 8800 block of South Stony Island; and

About 4 a.m. Sept. 7 in the 8800 block of South Stony Island.

The offender was described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old with a medium height and medium weight, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.