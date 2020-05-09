Police warn of car thefts in Park Manor on South Side

Chicago police are warning residents of six vehicle thefts reported last month in Park Manor on the South Side.

In each incident victims returned to their parked vehicle and to realize it had been stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

Between 1 p.m. April 23 and 10 a.m. April 24 in the 300 block of East 75th Street;

Between 6 a.m. April 23 and 7:15 a.m. April 24 in the 200 block of East 69th Street;

Between 2 p.m. April 23 and 5 p.m. April 24 in the 500 block of East 71st Street;

About 1 p.m. April 26 in the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue; and

Between 1:15 p.m. April 29 and 6 a.m. May 1 in the first block of East 71st Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.