Police warn of pickpockets at Loop restaurants

article

Police are warning residents after a series of pickpocket thefts were reported at restaurants in the Loop over the last two months.

In each case, someone took a wallet from a purse hanging on the back of a chair and later used the credit cards that were inside, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

Between noon and 1:30 p.m. July 12 in the 600 block of West Randolph Street

At 1:30 p.m. July 15 in the 500 block of West Madison Street

Between 1:25 p.m. and 2:05 p.m. July 18 in the 200 block of West Lake Street.

Between 1:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. July 18 in the 400 block of South Wells Street

Between 11:45 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. July 19 in the 200 block of West Randolph Street

Between 9:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 23 in the 200 block of West Adams Street

Between 11:30 a.m. and noon July 25 in the first block of South Franklin Street

Between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 24 in the 200 block of West Washington Street

At 3:04 p.m. July 26 in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza

Between 12:10 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. July 29 in the 200 block of South LaSalle Street

At 1:10 p.m. July 29 in the 200 block of South Clark Street

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 29 in the 400 block of South Wells Street

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. July 31 in the 100 block of North Wacker Drive

At 1 p.m. July 29 in the 200 block of South Clark Street

Between 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Aug. 1 in the first block of South LaSalle Street

At 2:15 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 100 block of North Clinton Street

At 2 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 200 block of West Washington Street

Between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 200 block of North Franklin Street.

Between 1:05 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Aug. 8 in the 200 block of South Wacker Drive

At 1:45 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 200 block of West Adams Street

The suspect is described as a 40 to 55-year-old man.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.