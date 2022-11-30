Police warn residents after rash of car thefts in Chicago Lawn, West Englewood

Chicago police are warning residents after several cars were stolen from several neighborhoods on the city's South Side.

At least 10 cars have been stolen off of streets in the Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park and West Englewood neighborhoods during November, according to a CPD community alert.

The cars were stolen at the follow times and locations:

Around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 6100 Block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn

Around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 6200 Block of South Talman Avenue

Around 2 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 6400 Block of South Rockwell Street in Marquette Park

Around 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the 6100 Block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago Lawn

Around 2 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 6400 Block of South Claremont Avenue in West Englewood

Around 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 6300 Block of South Washtenaw Avenue in Chicago Lawn

Around 7 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 6200 Block of South Campbell Avenue in Chicago Lawn

Around 10 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 2600 Block of West 61st Street in Chicago Lawn

Around 11 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 6200 Block of South Claremont Avenue in West Englewood

Around 1 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 6000 Block of South Fairfield Avenue in Chicago Lawn

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.