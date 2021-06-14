Police warn South Side residents after string of armed robberies

Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported over the weekend across the South Side.

In each incident, one to two people exited a recently stolen vehicle and show a handgun before taking someone’s belongings, Chicago police said. The robbers then fled from the scene in their stolen vehicle, police said.

Police are looking for one to four possible robbers.

The robberies happened:

About 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 Block of South Loomis Boulevard;

About 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 7400 Block of South State Street;

About 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 Block of East Hyde Park Boulevard;

About 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 Block of South State Street;

About 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 Block of East 47th Street;

About 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 Block of South Blackstone Avenue;

About 6 p.m. Sunday in the 500 Block of East 51st Street; and

About 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 Block of West 51st Street

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.