Police warn of string of ATM burglaries in 8 Chicago neighborhoods

Chicago Police are warning the public of a series of burglaries in eight different neighborhoods. They include Ogden, Harrison, Near West, Shakespeare, Austin, Jefferson Park, Near North, and Grand Central.

What we know:

In the incidents, two to five Black males arrive at the location in a stolen or rented SUV. They use an object to break the window or a prying tool to open the door of the establishment. Then the offenders remove the ATM or pry it open to remove the cash inside. In most cases, the offenders then load the ATM into an awaiting vehicle and flee the scene.

The offenders are reported to be wearing black masks, dark clothing, dark sneakers and dark gloves.

Dates and locations of the incidents:

3900 block of W Ogden St. on June 2, 2025 at 3:36 AM. (Ogden)

5600 block of W Roosevelt St. on June 6, 2025 at 2:12 AM. (Austin)

5100 block of W Grand St. on June 6, 2025 at 3:05 AM. (Grand Central)

5800 block of W Roosevelt St. on July 7, 2025 at 4:04 AM. (Austin)

5300 block of W Division St. on July 7, 2025 at 3:18 AM. (Grand Central)

3600 block of W 16th St. on July 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM. (Ogden)

1600 block of W North Ave. on July 20, 2025 at 5:13 AM. (Shakespeare)

800 block of N Orleans St. on July 21, 2025 at 2:40 AM. (Near North)

300 block of W Chicago Ave. on July 21, 2025 at 4:28 AM. (Near North)

5400 block of W Madison Ave. on July 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM. (Grand Central)

4300 block of W Cermak Rd. on July 31, 2025 at 2:21 AM. (Ogden)

3200 block of N Cicero Ave on July 31, 2025 at 3:21 AM. (Jefferson Park)

5600 block of W Madison on August 1, 2025 at 3:21 AM. (Austin)

5900 block of W Division on August 2, 2025 at 11:50 PM. (Austin)

1800 block of S Ashland Ave on August 5, 2025 at 3:35 AM. (Near West)

0 block of S Pulaski Rd on August 5, 2025 at 4:19 AM. (Harrison)

1300 block of W Taylor on August 6, 2025 at 3:52 AM. (Near West)

5300 block of W Madison on August 8, 2025 at 2:08 AM. (Austin)

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit a tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-CWP-022D.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.



