Police warn of string of Chicago business burglaries

Chicago police are warning business owners after a series of overnight burglaries across multiple neighborhoods on the North and South sides earlier this week.

What we know:

Police said four to five suspects targeted commercial businesses in Armour Square, Brighton Park, Lake View East and Lincoln Park during a string of incidents early Monday and and Tuesday mornings.

In each burglary, offenders used sledgehammers or pry bars to break through glass doors or windows, then stole money, cash registers, ATMs and merchandise before fleeing in a vehicle.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

At 2:57 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of North Broadway

At 3 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of North Clark Street

At 3:22 a.m. on Monday in the 2600 block of West 39th Place

At 3:29 a.m. on Monday in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue

At 4:23 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of South Western Avenue

At 4:41 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3200 block of South Princeton Avenue

The suspects were described as wearing black ski masks, black hoodies and black pants. Investigators are also looking for a black or purple 2018 Kia Optima and a gray Kia Sorento believed to be used in the burglaries.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384 or Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com and use reference # 26-CWP-003.