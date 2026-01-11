Police warn of string of early-morning business burglaries on Chicago’s North Side

The Brief Chicago Police report a series of early-morning commercial burglaries in West Ridge, Edgewater, and Uptown, where a lone offender arrives on foot, smashes front doors with a blunt object, and steals cash registers and cash. The offender is described as a Black male, approximately 16–25 years old, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and a black face mask and gloves. The incidents occurred multiple times between Dec. 14, 2025, and Jan. 9 across the three neighborhoods; police urge residents and business owners to report suspicious activity to 911 and share tips with Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or anonymously at CPDTIP.com using reference #P26-3-001.



Chicago Police are warning of multiple burglary incidents in the West Ridge, Edgewater, and Uptown neighborhoods.

What we know:

In each incident, one black male offender arrives at the business on foot early in the morning. He uses a blunt object to smash open the front doors of the establishment and then steals cash registers and cash before leaving the scene.

The offender is described as a Black man around 16–25 years old, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and black shoes. He has also been wagering a black facemask and gloves.

Dates and locations:

6300 Block of North Claremont, on Jan. 9 at 3:00-4:30 a.m. (West Ridge)

6300 Block of North Artesian, on Jan. 7 at 4:32 a.m. (West Ridge)

1100 Block of West Granville, on Jan. 4 at 4:39 a.m. (Edgewater)

1100 Block of West Bryn Mawr, on Jan. 4 at 7:30 a.m. (Edgewater)

1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan. 2 at 5:38 a.m. (Uptown)

1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan. 2 at 5:28 a.m. (Uptown)

1100 Block of West Argyle, on Dec. 14, 2025 at 2:54 a.m. (Uptown)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to watch for suspicious behavior and individuals, and call 911 immediately if you are a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-3-001.