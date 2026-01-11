Police warn of string of early-morning business burglaries on Chicago’s North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of multiple burglary incidents in the West Ridge, Edgewater, and Uptown neighborhoods.
What we know:
In each incident, one black male offender arrives at the business on foot early in the morning. He uses a blunt object to smash open the front doors of the establishment and then steals cash registers and cash before leaving the scene.
The offender is described as a Black man around 16–25 years old, wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and black shoes. He has also been wagering a black facemask and gloves.
Dates and locations:
- 6300 Block of North Claremont, on Jan. 9 at 3:00-4:30 a.m. (West Ridge)
- 6300 Block of North Artesian, on Jan. 7 at 4:32 a.m. (West Ridge)
- 1100 Block of West Granville, on Jan. 4 at 4:39 a.m. (Edgewater)
- 1100 Block of West Bryn Mawr, on Jan. 4 at 7:30 a.m. (Edgewater)
- 1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan. 2 at 5:38 a.m. (Uptown)
- 1100 Block of West Argyle, on Jan. 2 at 5:28 a.m. (Uptown)
- 1100 Block of West Argyle, on Dec. 14, 2025 at 2:54 a.m. (Uptown)
What you can do:
Police are reminding the public to watch for suspicious behavior and individuals, and call 911 immediately if you are a victim.
Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-3-001.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.