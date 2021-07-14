Police warn West Side residents of garage burglaries

Chicago police are warning residents in Hermosa, Humboldt Park and Logan Square about a string of garage break-ins and burglaries over the past few weeks.

The burglar makes his way inside the garages with a pry tool or breaks a side window before taking property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police

The break-ins happened:

About 5:30 a.m., June 25 in the 1700 block of North Tripp Avenue

1:58 a.m., June 28 in the 1400 block of North Karlov Avenue

Around 1:30 a.m., July 2 in the 3600 block of West Cortland Avenue

10 p.m., July 3 in the 2400 block of North Harding Avenue

5:42 a.m., July 8 in the 3700 block of West Concord Place

Anyone with information was asked to call 312-746-7394.

