Political consultant charged with bribing Chicago alderman

Federal prosecutors have charged a political operative with bribing ex-alderman Danny Solis (25th) in exchange for a Chicago Public Schools contract and other benefits.

Roberto Caldero allegedly offered bribes to Solis in 2016 for help landing an Ohio company a $1 billion custodial services contract at CPS, prosecutors said in an indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Caldero’s alleged bribes to Solis also sought to get an honorary street name designation in Chicago and the renaming of a Chicago park, according to the charges.

To influence Solis, Caldero arranged for campaign contributions to be made to political organizations affiliated Solis or his ward, the indictment states. But Caldero didn’t know that the alderman was cooperating with the FBI and acting at the direction of law enforcement, prosecutors said.

The indictment charges Caldero, 68, with four counts of honest services wire fraud, two counts of federal program bribery and two counts of using a facility in interstate commerce to facilitate bribery. An arraignment hasn’t been set.