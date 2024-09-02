Polling data shows tight race for White House with 63 days until election

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris holds a narrow 1.8-percent lead nationwide, with slight advantages in key Midwest states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, according to RealClearPolitics. Harris faces a challenging race as past polling trends show President Joe Biden had a 7-percent lead at this time in the previous election cycle, while Hillary Clinton also led in polls but ultimately lost key states and the presidency in 2016. Harris will meet Donald Trump in their first face-to-face debate in 10 days.



Labor Day traditionally marks the final stretch of the race for the White House.

With just 63 days until the election, new numbers are giving us a look at where the race stands now, and new polling data reveals that it's still anybody's race.

According to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a 1.8 percent lead nationwide, with slight leads in the Midwest blue wall states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

At a Labor Day rally in Michigan Monday, Harris urged voters not to take anything for granted.

"We know this is going to be a very tight race until the bitter end," said Harris.

Harris has reason for concern.

According to RealClearPolitics, President Joe Biden held a seven-percent lead nationally on this day four years ago, and former Sen. Hillary Clinton was up four percent, with substantial leads in each of the blue wall swing states.

Clinton went on to lose those states and the election in 2016.

"Let's not pay too much attention to the polls. Let's know, like labor always does, we are out here running like we're the underdog in this race because we know what we are fighting for," said Harris.

Harris also made a joint appearance with President Joe Biden in the swing state of Pennsylvania, while VP nominee Tim Walz rallied in Milwaukee.

In 10 days, Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet for their first face-to-face debate. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker cautions that Harris shouldn't take Trump lightly.

"We shouldn't be thinking Kamala Harris has a greater ability to win the debate than Donald Trump, they're going to come in rivals with very different points of view," said Pritzker.

Trump and running mate J.D. Vance did not hold campaign events Monday, but took to social media to mark today's Labor Day holiday.