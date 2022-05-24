Ponies help melt away stress in Barrington

A suburban Chicago nonprofit is using its therapy animals in a new way, after seeing the pandemic take a toll on mental health.

The group called Mane in Heaven brought two of their miniature therapy horses to the Barrington Campus Life Center Tuesday for a mindfulness program.

For this furry therapy, Carol Waynauskas drove about 50 miles, from Evergreen Park to Barrington. She felt a huge pull to cuddle with a miniature horse.

"Their energy is so unbelievable. I can feel their positive energy," Waynauskas gushed after petting a small horse.

Mane in Heaven normally works with children, but then came a lot of pandemic pressure. The leaders of the nonprofit noticed the parents and caregivers of the children needed some therapy and self-care, too.

"I feel like the pandemic has everybody just very stressed about the state the world and this provides a lot of fun and relaxation for everybody," said Laura Dipiazza, who enjoyed petting the horses.

"Adults are like, 'oh my gosh, it's a little horse with miniature shoes' and they're like little kids and you really see that little kid come out of them. We've had people say it just melts away their stress," said Dina Morgan, President of Mane in Heaven Miniature Therapy Horses.

Participants do yoga, some meditation, but you can likely guess the main attraction.

"Animals give you that unconditional love. They don't expect anything from you but when you give them love, they give it back," said Waynauskas.

The horses will be back at the Barrington Campus Life Center twice a month. Plus, they'll make visits to those in need, bringing a small yet mighty dose of therapy.