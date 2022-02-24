Pope Francis meets with Loyola Chicago students over Zoom

We may all be sick of Zoom meetings, but students at Loyola University Chicago were thrilled about one on Thursday that had a divine touch.

Students Zoomed with Pope Francis for a conversation called Building Bridges.

Loyola organized the call, which included students from North, Central and South America.

They broached some tough topics - migrants and climate change - with students sometimes expressing frustration with the church.

"No U.S. diocese has committed to carbon neutrality and few parishes use clean energy in our experience priests never discuss climate change," said student Henry Glenn.

There were several watch parties for the historic event, with Sister Jean joining one.

Loyola had 13 students participating, including one who spoke directly with Pope Francis.