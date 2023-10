article

Pebbles, a beloved bison at Buffalo Rock State Park, died of natural causes on Tuesday.

Pebbles had been under veterinary care before her death.

Pebbles was a popular attraction at the state park since her birth in 2005. There are now two bison at the park: Cocoa and her 3-year-old calf, Hope.

Buffalo Rock State Park is located at 1300 N. 27th Road in Ottawa, Illinois.