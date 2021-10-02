Popular Halloween display moves from Bensenville home to downtown area for all to enjoy

Downtown Bensenville is playing host to a huge Halloween display this October.

The Wilkes Family Halloween display regularly attracted thousands of visitors to their home in Bensenville; they even have a website and a Facebook page.

But this year, the Wilkes Family display has moved to the downtown area.

The display includes smoke and live "creatures of the night" on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m., as well as on Halloween nights.

The Bensenville Movie Theater (across the street) will eb showing class Halloween movies.

Bensenville is a small village near Chicago O'Hare International Airport

