Popular Rogers Park café closes its doors for good

A popular café on the Far North Side is closing its doors for good.

Sol Cafe on Howard Street in Rogers Park closed Sunday after more than 10 years in business.

The owner says they struggled during the pandemic and with issues of crime and violence in that area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The restaurant also suffered water damage during that record rainfall earlier this month.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help employees who are losing their jobs.