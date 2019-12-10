Portage Park man faces drug charges after traffic stop in South Elgin

article

A 20-year-old Portage Park man is facing several charges after authorities allegedly found a stash of drugs in his vehicle during a February traffic stop in South Elgin.

Michael A. Venegas is charged with four felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of cannabis, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

The charges stem from a traffic stop on Feb. 22 in the western suburb, prosecutors said. South Elgin police pulled over Venegas for an alleged traffic violation and noticed Venegas was acting suspiciously.

Officers searched his car and allegedly found LSD, codeine, amphetamine pills, more than 30 grams of marijuana and a waxy substance containing marijuana, prosecutors said.

The suspected drugs were sent to a lab for testing and charges were approved after the results came back months later, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Venegas was released from custody Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 7, 2020.