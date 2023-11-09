Porter County crash: Person killed when stolen car slams into their vehicle in NW Indiana

A police chase that ended in a crash killed one person in northwest Indiana on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, Porter County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a stolen 2022 Toyota Rav4 on westbound U.S. 12 from the area of the Pines.

The chase eventually was in the area just west of S.R. 49 when the suspect's vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck an eastbound 2003 Pontiac Vibe head-on. The driver of the Pontiac was killed, police said.

The driver of the stolen Toyota was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.