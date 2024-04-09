Portillo's? More like Promtillo's! High schoolers have a chance to win catered prom after-party

article

This prom season, Portillo’s – affectionately dubbed 'Promtillo’s' – is rolling out the red carpet for high schoolers (and their families) with an array of offerings designed to create memories that last a lifetime.

Starting April 9 for a limited time, students across the nation can kick off their night of revelry with the exclusive 'Promtillo’s Meal for Two.' This package includes a choice of two Italian Beef sandwiches or two classic hot dogs, paired with two large orders of fries, one jumbo cheese sauce, and, to top it off, a Cake Shake to share with your date or friend.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! High schoolers with a creative flair can enter the Promtillo’s Sweepstakes for a chance to win a catered after-party for them and their friends. All you have to do is submit photos of your unique promposal here for consideration.

And for those looking to keep the party going long after the last dance, Portillo’s offers the 'Promtillo’s Party Package' for a legendary prom after-party experience.

For more information, click here.