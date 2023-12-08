Portillo's to open second-ever pick-up only restaurant in Chicago suburb

Portillo's is opening its second-ever pick-up only location in Rosemont next week.

On Tuesday, the restaurant, located at 10290 W. Higgins Rd., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in Rosemont to celebrate the grand opening.

This will be Portillo's 48th restaurant in Illinois and the 82nd restaurant overall.

The new restaurant will not have an indoor dining room, but instead, will have two drive-thru lanes and an indoor pick-up area.

This location will also offer delivery and catering.

