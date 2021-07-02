Portillo's workers strike outside River North restaurant

About a dozen Portillo's workers gathered outside its River North restaurant, striking against the company.

Workers gathered at West Ontario on Friday, stating that they have had to work two to three extra jobs to help cover other positions that are unfilled.

The workers also said they aren't getting overtime for all the extra work.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Portillo's said no one who took time off to strike will face discipline, but that they did bring in some temporary staff to cover their positions during this time.

A statement from the restaurant read, in part:

Advertisement

"Like many industries across the country, challenges with hiring are not unique to Portillo's. We are, once again, increasing our starting wages to encourage more candidates to apply, as well as increasing wages for existing team members."