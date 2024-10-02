Portion of I-55 northbound closed after reports of shots fired, 1 hospitalized

The Brief A portion of I-55 northbound is shut down after reports of shots fired, according to Illinois State Police. The incident happened just after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on I-55 n/b at Pulaski. One person is hospitalized in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.



One person is hospitalized after reports of shots fired on I-55, prompting a temporary shut down.

The incident happened just after 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on I-55 northbound at Pulaski, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers were initially called to the scene for shots fired. One person was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Further details about the incident have not been released.

Traffic is being diverted off I-55 at Pulaski while police investigate the scene.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.