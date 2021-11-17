Posen police warn residents of car theft when warming up their vehicles

The Posen Police Department is warning residents to not leave their running cars unattended while warming up.

On Tuesday, police said a woman started her car and went back into her home. When she was inside, her home surveillance system recorded a black Nissan Rouge drive up.

A passenger then got out of the vehicle and ran up the driveway toward the parked car, attempting to open the door. After discovering the door was locked, the person ran back to the Nissan Rouge and fled, police said.

Posen police say to not leave your vehicle running unattended unless you have an auto start system, and to always call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious.