Posen shuts down annual festival indefinitely after chaos caused by teens

The village of Posen has decided to cease hosting its annual carnival after chaos erupted at this year's event due to the disruptive behavior of teenagers.

During a Tuesday night meeting, Posen's Park District voted unanimously to cancel the carnival indefinitely. The decision came after police bodycam video showed teenagers running and causing what authorities described as utter chaos over the weekend.

"It was just a flash mob. They came to create chaos. That's what happened," said Mayor Frank Podbielniak.

The four-day event, held at Commissioners Park along West 148th Street, typically draws over 2,000 attendees. This year, however, police reported that teens from outside the area took over the event, resulting in at least one fight.

"Canceling the carnival is the best thing to do for our own safety," said resident Susan Adema.

Police arrested four individuals, including two teens and two adults, in connection with the disturbances. Officials believe that teens may have learned about the event through social media.

Podbielniak estimated that about 400 young people were part of the unruly crowd.

The village's decision to shut down the annual festival highlights growing concerns over public safety and the impact of social media on community events.