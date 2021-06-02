Possible human remains found near train tracks in Roseland, police say
CHICAGO - Authorities are investigating after possible human remains were found Wednesday in Roseland on the South Side.
A "skull with bones piled on top" was found by repair surveyors about 10:10 a.m. near train tracks in the 400 block of West 109th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office was called to the scene.
Area Two detectives are investigating.