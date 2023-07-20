Possible illegal towing operation exposed in Harvey, dozens of vehicles seized in raid

Police conducted a raid on a yard in Chicago's south suburbs Thursday they say had dozens of illegally towed vehicles.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but Harvey officials said they are looking into what may be an illegal towing operation.

FOX 32 cameras captured video of Harvey police in the parking lot of Amason Inc. trucking company, located in the 200 block of East 159th Street.

A spokesman for the City of Harvey told FOX 32 that a city vehicle was involved in an accident when a tow truck appeared on scene to remove it.

This led police to an industrial park, which houses several companies. There, they say they discovered cars that had been improperly impounded.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police had the cars removed and taken to city lots, and told FOX 32 they are now looking for the owners of the vehicles.

FOX 32 called Amason Inc., which appears to operate the lot where these cars were taken from, but have not yet heard back.