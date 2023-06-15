Possible WWII rocket found in Antioch yard

An Antioch resident made a shocking discovery in their yard Thursday morning.

They were doing yardwork in the 25000 block of West 3rd Street when they found something with sharp edges sticking out of the ground, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The homeowner dug out the item, which resembled a World War II-era anti-tank rocket, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said this device which resembles a World War II anti-tank rocket was found in a yard in Antioch Thursday morning.

Officials said it was not clear whether the object was inert or could potentially explode.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Waukegan Bomb Squad was called to the scene and residents in the immediate area were forced to evacuate.

"And I just pulled it out of the ground and I went 'oh, this is weird.' And I brought it over by my garage, took a couple photos of it, brought my neighbors over and was like 'hey guys, what's this?'," said Lauren Intzekiotis, the homeowner.

"I sent a photo to my parents. My dad's like 'yeah, call the police please.'"

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said this device which resembles a World War II anti-tank rocket was found in a yard in Antioch Thursday morning.

Intzekiotis said the rocket was about a foot-and-a-half long and only weight a pound-and-a-half.

The bomb squad then secured the device and took it to an undisclosed location to detonate it, officials said. Residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

This comes only a few weeks after an Indiana man was killed, and two teenagers were injured when they found a grenade inside a grandparent's belongings, which was accidentally detonated.