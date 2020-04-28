Postal worker shot dead in Indianapolis; $50K reward offered

article

The United States Postal Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on the murder of a postal worker in Indianapolis.

The employee was shot and killed about 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Denny Street, according to a statement from the US Postal Inspection Service.

The postal worker, a woman, was awake and talking when officers arrived to the call of a shooting, WTTV Indianapolis is reporting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.