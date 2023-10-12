Powerball jackpot: Illinois players celebrate $50,000 wins

One lucky person is America's newest billionaire.

A Powerball player in California hit the $1.73 billion jackpot on Wednesday night. The winner broke a streak of 35 straight drawings without a ticket matching all six numbers.

Before you toss out your tickets, here are the winning numbers: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and the Powerball was 10.

In Illinois, three players won $50,000. More than 150,000 Illinois players won a prize ranging from $2 to $100.

Just one jackpot ticket was sold in California, matching all six numbers, according to the California lottery. That ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park in Kern County.

Wednesday's winner marks the third time a Californian has won a billion-dollar lottery jackpot in the last year. Edwin Castro won the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November 2022, after purchasing a ticket at a store in Altadena. In July 2023, another jackpot ticket, this one worth $1.08 billion, was sold at a store in downtown Los Angeles.