Prayer pilgrimage: Chicago area parishioners march for peace in Ukraine

Large signs saying "Pray for Ukraine" lined the sidewalks Thursday as dozens of parishioners marched for peace.

"The U.S. should stop buying gas from Russia," one participant said.

The prayer pilgrimage went for almost two miles, from St. Theresa Catholic Church to Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Church in suburban Palatine.

Once there, inside the sanctuary more prayers and well wishes were offered for the people of Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs help. They need weapons, they need ammunition and they need it now. It doesn’t matter if they’re a NATO country or not", said one parishioner.

As a reported one-million people have now fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion, many others are still trying hard to escape.

Ulyana Vysochamska lives in Lake in The Hills, but is from Ukraine. She says her sister fled to Poland, applied for a visa from the U.S. Embassy there and was denied.

For the next 72 hours, Vysochamska says she’s been locked out of the website for her family to reapply for their visas.

The Ukraine native did eventually hear back from the embassy. She’s hoping her sister can reapply for her visa soon.