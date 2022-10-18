Preckwinkle announces return of ambulance runs at Chicago's Provident Hospital

Provident Hospital in Chicago will resume ambulance runs this week.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The hospital stopped taking ambulances 11 years ago because of budget cuts. Since then, patients have been re-directed to other hospitals nearby.

Cook County Health Officials says a number of renovations and upgrades have been made to the hospital, allowing for the return to the EMT network.

"These renovations include ... and expanded our medical surgery capacity," said Israel Rocha, Cook County Health CEO.

"By accepting ambulance runs, Provident Hospital is reaffirming... live and work on Chicago’s South Side," Preckwinkle added.

Ambulance runs will resume Wednesday.

Provident Hospital was founded in 1893, as the first African American owned and operated hospital in America.