Preckwinkle encourages Cook County residents to get vaccinated for Mother's Day

Are you still not sure what to get the favorite woman in your life for Mother's Day? How about a COVID-19 vaccine?

So far, 50% of all eligible residents in Cook County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In order to make getting your shot a more enjoyable experience, Cook County Health is partnering with the Chicago Federation of Musicians. They'll be performing at mass vaccine sites in Des Plaines, Tinley Park and Forest Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle is encouraging everyone to get their shots for their moms and grandmother's.

"This Mother's Day really is about next Mother's Day," Preckwinkle said. "It's about doing all we can to ensure that our families can be together safely, and that our children and grandchildren are protected against COVID-19."

Suburban Cook County is hoping to fully reopen by the July 4.