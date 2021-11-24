Pregnant woman who nearly died in I-355 crash meets nurse who saved her life

A woman who nearly died in a car crash got a chance Wednesday to say "thanks" to the nurse who saved her life.

Last month on her way to work, Miranda Rosasco was part of a multi-vehicle crash on I-355. Her car flipped, leaving Rosasco trapped upside down.

At that same time, Cheryl Gallet — a longtime nurse at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital — came across the crash. She saw no emergency vehicles in the area and jumped into action.

She and another Good Samaritan managed to pull Rosasco to safety as her car caught fire.

"I didn't think about that at the moment. You just do. When we first opened the door, all I saw was her hand hanging and just for like a half second you get that gut punch of ‘oh no.' But once we started talking, she starting moving and we were able to get her to unbuckle and get her out. So you just do what you gotta do," Gallet said.

"They were saying ‘hey do you need help?’ I'm like, ‘yes please help me.’ And so somehow they managed to get my car door open and I was able to crawl out of there," Rosasco said.

Gallet did not just save Rosasco’s life, as she was 21-weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.

Rosasco and the baby are doing well.