Prescription vending machines installed on Chicago’s South Side

The Brief Some South Side residents will be able to pick up their prescriptions at multiple vending machines. Advocate Health Care installed the machines to make it easier for residents to get their medications. Advocate argued the machines are aimed at closing the gap in life expectancy on the South Side compared to other parts of the city.



Some residents on Chicago’s South Side are now able to pick up their prescriptions from vending machines located at multiple Advocate Health facilities.

Advocate Health announced the installation of the vending machines as a way to help close a life expectancy gap on the South Side compared to other wealthier parts of the city.

What we know:

The new vending machines are located at Advocate Trinity Hospital and the Advocate Medical Group outpatient clinic at Imani Village, according to a news release.

Another vending machine at Advocate South Suburban Hospital will open later this year.

"Introducing these prescription vending machines will help expand access to important medications and take steps towards addressing the pharmacy desert plaguing our community," said Dr. Michelle Y. Blakely, president of Advocate Trinity and South Suburban hospitals, in a statement. "We’re not just expanding access – we're using technology to meet patients where they are and removing barriers that have stood in the way of better health."

How it Works:

The vending machines allow clinicians to easily send prescriptions to the machine for immediate needs like treating flu, bacterial infections, and gastrointestinal issues.

Doctors can also use the machines to prescribe medications for chronic illnesses like heart disease, high blood pressure, and asthma.

Patients would then be able to pick up their prescription after their appointment or being released from the hospital.

"These vending machines are a great resource for our patients to conveniently get their medications," said Dr. Julie Taylor, a family medicine physician with Advocate Health Care. "We often hear from patients about the struggles they have to get immediate care and maintenance medications and these machines will help reduce those barriers."

In some parts of Chicago's South and West sides, life expectancy is less than 65 years, according to state health data and the 2020 U.S. Census data. In other areas of the city, predominately on the North Side and in the downtown area, life expectancy is between 75 and 78 years.

