President Biden to campaign in Chicago this weekend ahead of Tuesday's elections

President Joe Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a political reception Friday evening.

Biden is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles.

Biden's last trip to Chicago came in May when he spoke to the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee, or super PAC, aligned with the GOP House leadership, this week announced a $1.8 million ad buy targeting Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who represents a district that Biden won by about 11 percentage points in 2020. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, is due to campaign with GOP challenger Keith Pekau in the district Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

On Saturday, the President will travel to Joliet and will deliver remarks on lowering prescription drug costs and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

The White House confirmed on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris visits Chicago on Sunday.

Event details and times to come.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.