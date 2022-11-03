President Biden traveling to Chicago ahead of Election Day

President Joe Biden will be in Chicago this weekend ahead to stump for Democrats ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

Biden will travel to Chicago on Friday where he will participate in a "political reception," White House officials announced Thursday. He will also deliver remarks at an official event on Saturday but the location has not yet been disclosed.

Officials have not said when or where Biden is set to speak.

Biden's last trip to Chicago came in May when he spoke to the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention.

Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous "ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to "succeed where they failed" in subverting the 2020 elections.

This is no time to stand aside, he declared. "Silence is complicity."

After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, Biden turned to a darker, more urgent message, declaring in the final days of midterm election voting that the nation's system of governance is under threat from former President Donald Trump's election-denying lies and the violence Biden said they inspire.

The president singled out "ultra MAGA" Republicans — a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan — calling them a minority but "driving force" of the Republican Party.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.