President Joe Biden visits Chicago Wednesday, the first time he's been in the area since October.

Biden touched down at O'Hare Airport around 11:15 a.m. where he was greeted on the tarmac by Cook County Broad President Toni Preckwinkle.

He is set to visit a family farm in Kankakee around 12:45 p.m. where he will discuss how Russia's invasion of Ukraine is impacting food supply in America and across the world.

Biden will deliver remarks on how his administration is helping American farmers and food processors amid supply chain disruptions.

Around 4 p.m., Biden will address the 40th International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International Convention at McCormick Place.

Later Monday evening, Biden will participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

Biden landed Air Force One at O’Hare last October for an event in Elk Grove Village promoting his orders for larger businesses to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests.

The president joked at that event that "Fox News requires vaccinations for all employees. Give me a break. Fox News." Biden did a version of that same joke during his speech at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner last Saturday.

Biden delivered his remarks at a suburban Chicago data center that Clayco, a construction company, is building for Microsoft.

The venue was selected because Clayco, headquartered in Chicago, was among the first wave of companies voluntarily following Biden’s order that at the time required larger companies to ask workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.