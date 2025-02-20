Pre-trial release revoked for Bloomingdale man facing new stolen vehicle charge

The Brief A judge revoked pre-trial release for 18-year-old David Guzman after new felony charges. Guzman allegedly attempted to flee police in a stolen Dodge Durango valued at nearly $98,000. Officials cite the case as an example of why pre-trial release laws need reform.



A Bloomingdale man previously released ahead of trial on stolen vehicle charges is now back in custody for the same crime after a judge revoked his pre-trial release, prosecutors said.

David Guzman, 18, is facing new charges after authorities say he attempted to flee officers in a stolen Dodge Durango last week.

What we know:

Judge Joseph Bugos granted the prosecution’s request to revoke Guzman’s pre-trial release after he was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Possession of burglary tools, and multiple misdemeanors, including fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Authorities allege Guzman was in possession of a stolen Dodge Durango, which was taken from a Schaumburg dealership on Feb. 14.

On Feb. 19, a SWAT team and multiple police agencies executed a search warrant at Guzman's Bloomingdale residence. When officers arrived, he allegedly tried to flee by running into his garage and attempting to ram through the closed door with the Durango.

To prevent an escape, officers blocked the driveway and eventually forced Guzman to flee on foot. He was arrested shortly after, reportedly with a reprogrammed key fob in his pocket that could start the stolen SUV. He was also only wearing one shoe.

Inside the vehicle, officers found reprogramming devices, a factory Dodge key, and Guzman’s missing shoe on the driver’s floorboard.

David Guzman

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin expressed frustration over the case, stating that it highlights flaws in Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which limits judicial discretion in detaining certain defendants before trial.

"For the second time today, a defendant on pre-trial release appeared in court charged with new, serious crimes," Berlin said. "This fact illustrates the urgent need for changes to the State’s Safe-T Act."

Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese echoed Berlin’s concerns, emphasizing the dangers posed by repeat offenders.

"On multiple occasions, it is alleged that he has committed crimes and then put citizens and law enforcement officers in harm’s way while attempting to elude apprehension by police," Giammarese said. "These alleged crimes will not be tolerated, and if convicted, he should be held accountable for his actions."

What's next:

Guzman is scheduled to appear in court before Judge Bugos on March 17.