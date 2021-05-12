Pride in the Park Chicago announces lineup

Pride in the Park Chicago announced the lineup for this years’ main event in Grant Park that will occur on June 26 and June 27.

Pride in the Park will be one of Chicago's first in-person festivals since the pandemic.

The full lineup can be found below:

Betty Who

Tracy Young

Alyssa Edwards

Derrick Charter

Chaka Khan (headliner)

GRYFFIN (headliner)

Tiësto (headliner)

In addition to musical artists, there will also be other renowned and diverse artists such as CircuitMOM, Hector Fonseca, Tony Moran, Lady D, The Vixen Denali Foxx, Karsten Sollors, Tenderoni, Miss Toto, Mila Jam, Kinley Preston, Traci Ross, Naysha Lopez, It Jomama, Hinkypunk, Kara Mel D’Ville, Sheeza Woman, Avi Sic, Matt Suave, O’Laysia, Chamilla Foxx, Zoliy Miyake Mugler for Ballroom Pride & Guest Speakers, event officials said.

"To say we are excited is an understatement. We have legendary artists – with 12 Grammys combined – diverse Allies and Queer icons that are going to simply bring the house down. What better way to celebrate our Pride than with amazing music in a diverse and inclusive atmosphere? We continue to celebrate Pride to remind us of our achievements and to also remind us of our history, struggles, and work that is yet to be done," said Dusty Carpenter, Pride in the Park Chicago President and Lead Organizer.

The event will take place on June 26 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on June 27 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Those interested in the event can purchase tickets at PrideParkChi.com.