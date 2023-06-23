Pride Parade returns to Chicago this weekend

It’s quiet on North Halsted now, but in only a matter of days it will be swarming with Pride flags and parade-goers.

Preparations are underway for thousands of visitors to enjoy one of Chicago’s biggest summer events, the 52nd annual Pride Parade.

The parade steps off at noon Sunday at Broadway and Montrose, travels through Uptown, Lake View and Lincoln Park. It includes 150 floats, marching bands, politicians and social clubs celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Security has been increased due to recent anti-LGBTQ activities, and it will be addressed during the event. Neighbors hope spectators will focus on themes of joy and inclusion.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Connor Lesher has lived on the parade route for 15 years. He shops for party provisions beforehand, parks his car outside the neighborhood and watches from his second floor balcony. He says his favorite part of the parade is the welcoming atmosphere.

Adam Bailey plans to bring his in-laws and his child to what he says is a family friendly parade.

Antonio Martinez said he loves the parade and hopes visitors will remember to respect the neighborhood, and not leave garbage behind.

Lake View residents say it can be challenging getting around on Parade Day. There are Pride events in Grant Park and at Navy Pier this weekend as well.