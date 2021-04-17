Priest in Bartlett under investigation after allegation of child sexual abuse

A priest in Bartlett has been accused of molesting a minor decades ago.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said on Saturday that Father Christopher Ciomek of Saint Peter Damian Parish has been accused of molesting a minor about 30 years ago.

Ciomek has stepped aside from ministry and will be living away from the parish while the matter is investigated, the Archdiocese said. Father Curtis Lambert will serve as temporary administrator of Saint Peter Damian Parish.

The allegations were reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney.

The Archdiocese noted that "allegations are claims that have not been proven as true or false. Therefore, guilt or innocence should not be assumed."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP